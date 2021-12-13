COVID-19 Positive Ramaphosa Rallies South Africans From Isolation

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa who tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic, has rallied his citizens to stay safe amid the worsening situation with the regards to the new variant.

Tweeting from his isolation base in Cape Town, Ramaphosa had this to say;

“Thank you, fellow South Africans, for your good wishes following my COVID-19 positive result. As I recover, my message of the week is: don’t let your guard down. Do everything you can and need to, to stay safe, beginning with vaccination.”

“Vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe illness, hospitalisation and death. Let’s all protect ourselves. Vaccination is free, easy and it works,” he added.