Passion Java’s Church Service Turned Into A Zanu PF Rally

By A Correspondent| A notice going around social media has exposed controversial socialite Passion Java for roping in Zanu PF structures in his ambitious bid to fill-up the giant National Sports Stadium.

According to the circulating notice, Zanu PF DCC 6 is mobilizing its Harare supporters to attend Java’s church programme.

The party has even mobilised buses to ferry supporters to this church programme.

“ZANU PF DCC 6 NOTICE TO ALL DISTRICTSAll District Chairpersons in Zone 6 are required to mobilise all members (munhu wese hake) to attend the Church Programme being hosted by Evangelist Passion Java.

Venue: National Sports Stadium.

Time: 12 pm.

Date: Thur 9 May 2024.

NB Strictly no Party regalia.

All District Secretaries for Transport & Welfare to collect buses from Zone 6 Secretary for Transport & Welfare Cde Nico Hamadziripi 0772112859 at Stodart Hall by 11:30 am.

All members to be at their usual pick-up points by 11 am.

Issued byCde Joshua GoreZone 6 Coordinator.

