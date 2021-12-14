Govt Gazette: All Zim Passports To Be Scrapped By 31 December 2023

A government circular announces that all Zimbabwean passports are going to be b-made redundant by the 31st December 2023.

This is a result of digitalisation as the state moves to make all travel documents compatible with international standards, the gazette containing statutory instruments 273, reads.

Zim passport

As a result of the change, the government which has a history of failing to print passports, will make millions of US dollars by charging to 200 dollars for each passport.

The gazette reads:

[CAP. 4:01 Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations, 2021

IT is hereby notified that the Minister has in terms of section 22 of the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act I Chapter 4:011, made the following regulations: — 1 . These regulations may be cited as the Citizenship Act (Passport Fees) Regulations, 2021. 2. The Minister hereby notifies that henceforth the Government will cease the issuance of the current type of passports and in place thereof will be issuing electronically readable passports (e-passports) whose charges arc as specified in the Schedule. 3 . The current type of passports, issued before the date of operation of these regulations, will cease to be acceptable internationally by 31st December, 2023, and will therefore need to be replaced by e-passports in terms of these regulations. 4. The Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations, 2021, published in Statutory Instrument 201 of 2021, are hereby repealed.

Sari TLE FEES

The fees payable for obtaining one passport shall be: —(a) ordinary e-passport USD$100.00 (b) emergency or express e-passport USD$200,00 A normal fee ofUSD$20,00, shall be charged for every passport application fee processed at any (‘HZ Bank Branch Countrywide.

