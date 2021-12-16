Uri Hwindi- Zimbabweans Mock Mnangagwa Over Bus Rank Opening

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabweans have mocked the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa over his gleeful gesture after officially opening the Gweru Bus Terminus.

Mr Mnangagwa has been castigated for taking over duties of ward councillors following his knack for officiating at relatively low key events.

Below are some of the responses from citizens:

Tapiwa Dzimba:

Well done but we don’t know how nice does that rank look like maybe we shall have some pictures

My concern is that,

Don’t we have the minister of transport to announce this ?

Don’t we have other educated people who can take some positions rather than having 2 people the president and vice president occupying all the ministries

1 person is the president, minister of defense,minister of transport.

The other one is vice president and minister of health

Haa ma plans ekuba munawo vanasekuru ndatenda hangu .

Edmore Jacob Chitokwana:

Akaroya tsano avo Mwari avenaye,kumupa mweya wekufunga zvemabus chete while mass ikubvisiswa fee kurapwa kuchipatara.mhedzisiro vachaita mupengo wekumabhazi

Jackson Vho:

Guys endesai munhu ku Ngomahuru uyo kwasara kunzwa Kuti va vhura Chemba mark my words .

Lewis Mukaro:

This man is up to no good, he doesn’t care about this country at all .ED is just Gold Panner , Smuggler and a looter , whatever he does besides this is just to protect his territory.

Jonathan Ngirazi:

Kkkkkkkkkkkk chakadhakwa chimudhara ichi ko vana Cody vanozoita basa reyi manje. Hakuna kwatiri kuenda senyika akuziita rank marshal manje anonzwisa tsitsi chimudhara ichi ko haana ma advisor here mukuru uyu kana kuti ari kungodyirwa mari navo. Wake up big man it’s not your job ipa basa vana one murungu akajaidzwa

