‘Queen Elizabeth Winks Only For Winky D’

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Winky D has released a song that features Queen Elizabeth as his bride.

The song has the singer, a black slave at a huge palace, and the date sitting somewhere several hundreds of years ago.

Immediately the Queen mother is speaking with her daughter and she is arguing with her about her future love life, as she has arranged for a husband who fits the class of expectation according to royalty.

The Queen must marry the king of Maldives, as is the custom of all nobility. But the daughter who’s the Queen, loves only Winky D.

The Queen mother continues her argument. “I only look at my queen, you’ve made me such a proud mother, finally you’ve married the King of Maldives.

” I can’t wait to hold my new grandchild in my hands, the Queen mother exclaims.

“Mother I would much rather die than to see that happen,” the daughter, the Queen screams.

And then suddenly a black slave comes from behind the building carrying on his shoulders a large burden of grass which he quickly throws down.

He energetically wipes his face and then starts to sing:

It’s not money that can buy you all the things in life, it’s not money that can make you a better wife. It’s not money that can make you pay the love price. It’s not money, no.

These little words. Running up in my veins. If I say I love you girl and you love me too we can be happy again. These little words running up in my veins if I say I love you girl and you love me too we can be happy again.

The silver and gold is meant for the world the love that I hold is meant for your soul, the rivers will flow and nature will call, I hope you will know that I am giving my all. I’ve come to light that fire fire fire again I’ve come to light that fire fire fire again with these little words running up in my veins I won’t promise you of silver this is all that I have.

These little words running up in my veins if I say I love you girl and you say you love me too we can be happy again.

Some even kill for blood.

Some blood will spill for love. When all the love is gone theyll keep holding onto grudge. But I come in peace I’m glad you feel my wish

I’m going to fill this empty space…

I’m going to light up that fire fire fire again. With these little words running up in my veins I want from this you know silver that I have. – ZimEye VIDEO LOADING BELOW