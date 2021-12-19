Two Illegal Miners Trapped In Two Separate Incidents

Two illegal gold miners were trapped to death in separate incidents while prospecting for gold in Mashonaland Central province last week.

Kenmore Bambama (27) of Hatcliff Harare was trapped to death in Mazowe while Tichaona Kadzekere (38) of Mutorashanga was trapped to death at Mbada mining site,Bindura.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incidents which both occcured on Thursday.

Allegations are that Bambama was prospecting for gold in a disused shaft shaft together with Freddy Chigudu and Travour Bambama when a large rock fell on top of the now deceased Kenmore killing him on the spot while Chigudu escaped with minor injuries.

The body of the deceased was retreaved by other illegal miners who then files a police report.

Kadzekere was trapped after the shaft collapsed on him.

Police warned illegal miners to regularize their operations and practise safe mining.