Shurugwi Man Jailed For Fondling Woman Boobs In Kombi

By-A 35-year-old man has appeared in court for allegedly fondling a woman’s breast in a commuter omnibus.

Liberty Phiri (35) who resides in Shurugwi appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Mrs Pretty Mukumbo facing one count of indecent assault.

Phiri pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was remanded in custody to December 23 for trial.

It is the State’s case that on June 5 both the accused person and the complainant were travelling from Chivi to Shurugwi in a commuter omnibus.

The complainant was seated on the front seat while the accused person was at the back.

The accused person allegedly inserted his hands into the complainant’s blouse from behind and fondled her.

The court heard that the complainant ordered the commuter omnibus driver to stop the vehicle before she alerted other passengers.

The matter was reported to police officers who were manning a road block at Unki turn off leading to Phiri’s arrest.

In an unrelated matter, a 51-year-old man from Shurugwi was arrested for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Munyaradzi Magarinya who resides at number 93 Hidden Treasure, Shurugwi appeared before Mrs Mukumbo facing a count of assault.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to December 23 for trial. Chronicle