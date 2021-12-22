Brave Gutu Man Accuses Mnangagwa Of Brutally Killing Ndebele People

Tinashe Sambiri|A fearless Gutu man has openly declared that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa murdered thousands of innocent citizens during the Gukurahundi era.

Mnangagwa’s former boss Robert Mugabe described Gukurahundi as a ” moment of madness.”

The Gutu man described Mnangagwa as “a failure and murderer.”

Read full article published by The Mirror newspaper below:

A 47-year-old man from the Munhende area in Gutu appeared before a magistrate on Tuesday facing charges of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa after calling him a failure and a murderer.

The suspect, Douglas Chauke was granted ZWL$10 000 bail when he appeared before Gutu Magistrate Andrew Panevanhu.

Chauke allegedly said President was not going to change much because he was doing exactly what the late former president Robert Mugabe was doing.

He is also alleged to have blamed Mnangagwa for the Gukurahundi massacre when 20 000 civilians were massacred by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) between 1982 and 1987 in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

Chauke reportedly made the comments while drinking beer at Machinya Bar at Mpandawana at around 12 pm on Wednesday last week. According to the State outline, Chauke said:

Mnangagwa haana chaachachinja muZimbabwe ari kutevedza zvakasiiwa naMugabe. Iye chaakakwanisa kuvuraya mandebele nguva yeGukurahundi.

As part of his bail conditions, Chauke was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and report every Friday at Gutu CID.

He is being represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and he will be back in court on 31 December.