Karoi Murder Suspect On The Run

Share

By A Correspondent- In an unrelated incident, police in Karoi are investigating a murder case in which John Makore (42) died whilst admitted at Karoi District Hospital on Monday after he was struck with a wooden log on the head by the suspect, Brian Muripo at Buffallo Downs Business Centre around midnight the previous day.

According to a statement by the police, the victim, who was drinking beer with the suspect, intervened to stop a fight between Muripo’s wife and girlfriend and this did not go well with Muripo.

Muripo is now on the run and the ZRP is appealing for anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to contact any nearest Police Station