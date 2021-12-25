Mnangagwa Has No Right To Speak On National Unity

Tinashe Sambiri ( Johannesburg)

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was a mere holder of his former boss Robert Mugabe’s suitcase during the liberation struggle, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has declared.

Mnangagwa does not at all qualify to speak about the sacrifices made during the liberation war, according to Chuma.

He wrote on Twitter :

“Mugabe’s suitcase holder during the liberation war @edmnangagwa is out to pilfer African liberation history. Through the African Liberation Museum, ED is desperate to portray himself along liberation icons like Julias Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah etc. He is a Gukurahundi murderer! https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1474102949441904648?s=20

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said:

“The problem is Mnangagwa believes ZANU PF structures are government structures.

We all know that the government has been working with ZANU PF aligned structures such as the chief’s council and certain captured organizations to purportedly address the Gukurahundi issue.”

Mr Mnangagwa