Armed Robbers Hit Karoi Fuel Station, Get Away With US$51K

By A Correspondent- Armed robbers Sunda morning hit a service station in Karoi and got away with US$51 000.

In a statement posted on their social media platforms, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said they were investigating the robbery case.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case that occurred at a Service Station in Karoi at around 0300 hours this morning when four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, security and took USD 51 500 cash and a VW Golf vehicle,” said ZRP.