Challenged Mnangagwa Speaks On Mutare Accident Hero Butau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been challenged by the public hero-worshipping of Mr Sirizani Batau and said that he would be a kind and courageous man.

Butau served eight people from burning inside Beta bus, which had an accident with a fuel tanker 20km outside Mutare on Christmas Eve.

The Mnangagwa made the remarks while speaking at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service 2021/2022 this Sunday.

Sirizani Batau, a truck driver, is being Hospitalised after sustaining injuries during the rescue operation.