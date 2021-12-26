Robbers Hit Mukuru Chegutu, Get Away With US$17K

By- Armed robbers pounced at a Mukuru money transfer agent Chegutu branch housed at Zapalala Wholesale and made off with at least US$17 000.

The robbery happened on Friday.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident but referred questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who is yet to give the details.

Witnesses said the robbers attacked the money outlet on Friday morning.

The unidentified men forced workers to lie on the ground after firing two shots in the air before vanishing in a getaway car.

-Herald