ED Salutes Sirizani Butau

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa saluted the hero and sacrifice by Sirizani Butau who saved the lives of eight people to escape from a death trap after head on collision of Beta Bus Coach and a tanker.

The accident occurred 242km along Harare-Mutare when the bus driver avoided hitting a drunked destitute and encroached into the oncoming lane where he collided with a fuel tanker.

Mnangagwa applauded Butau’s heroism during the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe international Trade Fair grounds this Sunday morning. In his speech the President said

“Let me take this opportunity to appreciate Sirizani Butau who saved people from the Mutare Accident . As government we will honour him for his selfless sacrifice.”

Butau is man who sacrificed his life to save 8 people who were trapped at the Horrific accident which happened 20 kilometres before Mutare from Harare.

The death toll is now five, and many of the casualties are currently admitted at Mutare General hospital.

The Hero Butau was not in Beta bus or in the haulage truck which collided but he was driving another truck when he identified one of the vehicles which had been involved in the Horrific crash.