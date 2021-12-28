Zanu PF’s Matuke Warns Against Cheating, Violence In Polls

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF’s secretary for security Lovemore Matuke has warned the ruling party’s provincial coordinating committee (PCC) election aspiring candidates against cheating and violence, saying those found guilty will be expelled.

Matuke, who is leading the Mashonaland West provincial elections, made the remarks while speaking to The Herald on Tuesday morning.

He said:

These are simply the party’s management positions’ elections and after the election, we expect everyone to move on as a united force towards 2023 harmonised elections.

Cheating is a serious offence which we won’t condone in the party. Those found wanting will be expelled from the party.

ZANU PF party members are set to elect provincial chairpersons of the main wing, women’s league and the youth in all the 10 provinces.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province acting provincial chairman, Abia Mujeri withdrew from contesting the provincial chairman position.

This left the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza, outgoing youth chairman Vengai Musengi and war veterans’ league wing chairman Happison Muchechetere, to fight it out.