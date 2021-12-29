Armed Robbers Who Shot Dead A `10month Old Baby Nabbed

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of three suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a 10-month-old baby during an attempted robbery in Macheke on Tuesday morning.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi named the suspects as Ranganai Machipisa (36), Pearson Machipisa (23) and Gift Nhema (32).

The suspects allegedly pounced on a family at Springfield, Macheke at around 1.30 AM today and exchanged fire with their intended target.

During the shootout, the robbers, who were armed with a Star CZ pistol shot the child in the chest and hit the mother on the breast.

The child died on the spot while the mother was ferried to a local hospital where she is currently admitted. Said Asst Insp Nyathi:

The ZRP has arrested Ranganai Machipisa (36), Pearson Machipisa (23) and Gift Nhema (32) in connection with a murder case that occurred at Springfield, Macheke on 28/12/21 at about 0130 hours.

The trio who were armed with unidentified firearms attacked a family in a foiled robbery incident resulting in a shootout with the complainant.

The complainant’s daughter (10 months) was shot in the chest and died on the spot while the wife was shot on the breast and is currently admitted at a local hospital.

Police recovered a Star CZ pistol from the suspects and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle stolen through means of robbery in Murewa.

In an unrelated development, Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Terence Dondo (32) of St Mary’s Chitungwiza.

On Monday (yesterday) at 0600 hours, the victim’s body, who was a bar attendant, was found lying lifeless on a dust road near Huruyadzo Shops, Chitungwiza with some substances on the mouth and nose