Warrant Of Arrest For Zodwa Wabantu

STATEMENT FROM THE PROMOTERS OF TAKE IT EASY MUSIC FESTIVAL IN MAUN..

Take It easy Music Festival Patrons & Followers:

Zodwa Wabantu

We Regret to inform you that our Main Act for Today’s Show – Zodwa Wabantu wont be able to attend the Event due to reasons/circumstances beyond our control which some of them include restraintments from The Laws Of Botswana. Recently Zodwa Wabantu was slapped with a Warrant Of Arrest for violiating the Laws Of Botswana & Humanity Ethics on her last Gigs/Performance in Botswana.

Even if she was to bypass the Restraining Orders from the Botswana Police, the Bogosi Leadership of Maun Village were Against her performing here in Maun today!

We are truly sad to deliver this Announcement to you all as we know that you have been waiting for this day with keen intrest

We ask for Generous understanding from you all!🙏