BREAKING: Wintertons Lawyer Denias Mudariki Dies

Share

In a development that has left thousands of Zimbabweans devastated, a renowned young lawyer at Wintertons Legal Practitioners, Denias Mudariki has died.

“My birthday present yacho ka zvakaoma … my brother is gone , one wedu ayenda Denias Mudariki 30/12 …. Wandigona wangu 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 our own Advocate. Ndofunction yacho here iyi wangu?,” said his sister on New Years Eve.

Denias Mudariki

It could not be stabilised at the time of writing what caused the sudden mishap and an official family statement was awaited. FULL STORY