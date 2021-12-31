BREAKING: Wintertons Lawyer Denias Mudariki Dies
31 December 2021
In a development that has left thousands of Zimbabweans devastated, a renowned young lawyer at Wintertons Legal Practitioners, Denias Mudariki has died.
“My birthday present yacho ka zvakaoma … my brother is gone , one wedu ayenda Denias Mudariki 30/12 …. Wandigona wangu 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 our own Advocate. Ndofunction yacho here iyi wangu?,” said his sister on New Years Eve.
It could not be stabilised at the time of writing what caused the sudden mishap and an official family statement was awaited. FULL STORY