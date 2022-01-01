Madzibaba Claims Finding Covid-19 Cure

By- A self-proclaimed prophet who leads the Johane Masowe Chishanhu apostolic sect, Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa, has come up with a concoction which he claims can cure COVID-19.

Madzibaba Mutumwa claimed that the Holy Spirit instructed him to make a boiled mixture of mubestrich tree leaves and honey to cure COVID-19 patients. He said:

The medicine was an instruction to me by the Holy Spirit so that the people could survive and live long.

People should practice COVID-19 precautions that are to sanitise, mask up and practice social distancing at the same time drinking the medicine so that they recover from COVID-19.

I produced the medicine by boiling the tree leaves (of mubestrich tree) then mixed the solution with honey and prayed for the mixture before I gave people.

He said he prepares the medicine every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and gives it to congregants who are willing to take it.

Madzibaba Mutumwa conducts church services at his shrine in Selborne Park suburb along Cecil Road in Bulawayo. He added:

From 30 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, I will be at the shrine preparing the medicine and giving it to those who are willing to take it.

Several congregants gave testimonies claiming that the Madzibaba Mutumwa’s brew has healing properties.

James Moyo (48) from Mahatshula suburb, Knowledge Hungwe (34), Munenyasha Takavimba (32) were among those who gave testimonies.

More: B-Metro