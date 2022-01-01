MSU Directs Students Not To Return To The Campus

By A Correspondent- The Midlands State University (MSU) has directed students not to return to the campus after the New Year.

In a notice, MSU Registrar Tinashe Zishiri said students will only come back for the semester examinations provisionally scheduled to take place between 31 January and 18 February.

Zishiri advised students to regularly check their portals and the website for updates. He said:

Students are being advised that they will not be expected back on campus after the New Year.

They will only come for the end of semester examinations tentatively scheduled for the period 31 January to 18 February 2022.

Kindly note that submission of coursework and assignments as well as revision will continue online.

The official examination timetable and any important information will be officially communicated through student portals and the University’s website.

Students are therefore encouraged to keep checking their portals and the website for any such communication.