Former Movement For Democratic Change Councillor Dies

Own Correspondent

Former Councillor for ward 8 Masvingo Urban, Misheck Mbovora Mutunhakuenda Magadzirenyika Gapare has died.

Gapare died at Makurira Memorial Clinic on Sunday morning.

A relative confirmed his death.

He has not been well for some time.

“It’s true Misheck Gapare is no more. No burial arrangements so far.”

Misheck Gapare