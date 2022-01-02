Gun totting Robber Hauled To Court

Share

By A Correspondent- A 24 year old Harare man who is accused of holding hostage a Westlea family before robbing them at gunpoint appeared in court.

Allegations are that on the 24th of December Changamire pounced on a Westlea home armed with a pistol.

The court heard that Changamire together with his accomplices who are still at large tied Wilson Mutongwizo and his wife using an electric cable.

It is also alleged that the gang then took the complainant’s five children; held them hostage and ransacked the house taking away cash and some valuables.

The accused person was arrested on December 30.

Meanwhile, statistics have indicated that 2021 witnessed a spike in the number of armed robbery cases with more than ten cases of armed robbers being reported nationwide in the past seven days alone.

The spike prompted Parliament to summon army chiefs to speak on the shootings happening countrywide.-zbc