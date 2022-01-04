2022 – Citizens Must Take Charge Of Destiny

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has pointed out that the Zanu PF regime is lying about the country’s exchange rate.

According to Hon Biti, the country’s exchange rate is on steroids.

He argued:

“2020 and 2021 were terrible years for working families.

With the exchange rate on steroids, 2022 is off to a bad startTough mindset is required to survive #ZANU.

Only standing up to injustice, fighting & building Citizens Convergence platform is best way of #ZANU -Proofing ourselves

2021 has been another terrible year captured by the inconsolable incompetence greed & vampirism of the Mnangwagwa regime. 2022 should be a year for Citizen Action against impunity and indifference.

A year in which we place the reset button &take charge of our destiny- A year of hope.