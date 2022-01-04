Electrocuted Boy (15) Appeals For Help

By A Correspondent- The family of a 15 year old boy from Plumtree who was injured by an electric shock that killed two donkeys last week is appealing for financial assistance so that they can buy medication for the teenager.

The boy, Mthokozisi Ncube, was in the company of his 17-year-old brother, taking their sister-in-law to a hospital using a donkey-drawn scotch cart when he was electrocuted.

The scotch cart was being drawn by three donkeys and two of them died on the spot after being electrocuted.

Mthokozisi was seriously injured on his right hand and fingers and has been going to Plumtree District Hospital seeking medical attention.

His grandfather Emody Dube, told CITE that they were in need of financial help to get Mthokozisi to Mpilo Central Hospital for further medical assistance. He said:

Not much has been done for him in Plumtree. He needs at least some pills and injections for the wound to heal and for the pain as well. They (health workers) only put bandages on him. There was no other medication.

If we could get him to Mpilo Central Hospital it would be better. But still considering the current situation there would be a need to buy more medication. We are appealing to those who can be able to assist to kindly do so.

Those who are able to assist can contact Emody Dube on 078 322 5495.