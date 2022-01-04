MDC Alliance Condemns The Torture Of Deported Zimbabweans In S.A

By A Correspondent- The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has condemned the country’s security forces for allegedly assaulting and torturing citizens being deported by the South African government for violating the neighbouring country’s migration laws.

The MDC Alliance South Africa chapter said in a statement on Monday:

We would like to condemn in the strongest terms the harassment and abuse of deported Zimbabweans by Zimbabwean soldiers at the Beitbridge border post.

These are desperate Zimbabweans attempting to cross into South Africa because there are no jobs or cheap healthcare in Zimbabwe.

Scenes of huddled poor Zimbabweans surrounded by horse-riding, gun-totting soldiers are disconcerting. This in the midst of the fourth wave is uncalled for and illogical.

Equally puzzling are beatings being meted out on the hapless deportees by the soldiers and police officers.

The behaviour of the soldiers is callous and undeserved, and should therefore be stopped promptly.

The opposition party accused the ZANU PF-led Government of creating the migrant crisis by failing to deal with the country’s political and economic challenges that are now forcing hundreds of Zimbabweans to cross into South Africa illegally on a daily basis.

The statement read:

We expect the clueless Harare regime to adopt a people-centred approach to deal with the migration of Zimbabweans to South Africa.

The ZANU-PF government is the author of the economic and political problems ordinary Zimbabweans are running away from.

How ironic is it that army officers from the underperforming Zimbabwean government are brutalising Zimbabweans for looking for greener pastures?

The humanitarian crisis being created at the Beitbridge Border post requires both the Zimbabwean and South African governments to work together to find long-lasting solutions to this annual migration.

The MDC Alliance raised their concerns after pictures of hundreds of Zimbabweans detained by soldiers and the police at the Beitbridge border post started circulating on social media platforms.-newsday