ZEC Reveals “Correct” Number Of Registered Voters

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it has so far recorded five million, six hundred and forty-seven thousand (5 647 000) registered voters countrywide for next year’s elections.

In a statement, ZEC Commissioner Joyce Kazembe said 22 000 dead people have been removed from the voters roll.

She also said that voter registration was voluntary and continuous according to the law. Said Kazembe:

By end of November 2021, we had recorded 5 647 000 registered voters for 2023 elections including the new ones and those that had registered in the previous elections.

The figure provided by the commission was of voters registered in 2021 and is not the cumulative figure in the country’s voter’s roll.

Please note that the figure is added to already registered voters in the voters roll.

The Commission implores all prospective registrants to visit our 63 districts and 10 provincial offices to get registered.

… Come 2023, the commission will be ready to hold the general elections without any hurdles.

ZEC has of late come under intense scrutiny over allegations that it was under-reporting registration statistics across the country.

Last week, the electoral body revised upwards the number of newly registered voters in 2021 after members of the public disputed its recent disclosure that only 2 000 people had registered to vote.

On Friday, ZEC released new statistics that showed that only 2 971 new voters were registered to vote countrywide, contrary to the 2 000 that the ZEC commissioner Jasper Mangwana announced last week Wednesday.-statemedia