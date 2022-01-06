Manhunt For Killer Neighbour

By A Correspondent- Police in Mashonaland Central are hunting for a Concession man Imigrame Malaki (40) who allegedly struck and killed his neighbour with a log during an unknown dispute.

Police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“We are looking for a murder suspect Malaki of Mashazhike compound, Concession who allegedly murdered his neighbour Jaison Dambakurimwa (38) in a misunderstanding,” Mundembe said.

According to police the suspect went to the now deceased house on Christmas day armed with a catapult and upon his arrival he met Dambakurimwa in his yard and started assaulting him without saying anything.

As the fight intensified Malaki pulled a wooden log and started assaulting Dambakurimwa on the head.

Dambakurimwa’s wife Helen Chundu fled to the nearby houses to seek for backup and when she came back with other villagers Malaki had already escaped.

The matter was reported at Concession police station and Dambakurimwa was sent to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries two days after his admission.

Police is appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of Malaki.