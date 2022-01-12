AUDIO- Zanu PF Stalwarts Throw Each Other Under The Bus Over Links With Prof Jonathan Moyo

By A Correspondent- In a shocking twist of events senior ZANU PF members from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North are throwing each other under the bus and revealing how and who was working with exiled former G40 kingpin Jonathan Moyo.

In a leaked audio, former MDC senator Believe Gaule accused Esau Siwela the Tsholotsho Rural District chairman of housing Prof Jonathan Moyo when he ran as an independent candidate against a ZANU PF candidate.

Siwela and Gaule have a long-standing feud with tensions simmering because of the recently held ZANU PF provincial elections. Siwela refused to back Gaule for the Mat North Provincial chairmanship which infuriated Gaule.

Gaule was challenging Richard Moyo for the Provincial chairmanship post.

Listen to the audio below: