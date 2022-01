Jacob Ngarivhume Back At Court

31st July Court Update

President Jacob Ngarivhume is back in court today for the trial of his Incitement to cause violence case.

The matter will be heard as follows;

~Rotten Row Magistrate Courts ~Court 14 ~12th January 2022 ~Time 0800hrs

It continues to be an arduous journey and the state continues to persecute those who fight corruption but we are not deterred.

Let’s stand in solidarity with our President.

TZ Communications