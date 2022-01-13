Chief Declares Allegiance To Zanu PF, Torments Villagers

Onalenna Bangwa

Chinhoyi – There is chaos as villagers under Kraalhead Hofisi are living in fear of being duped by Chief Magonde’s son Lenard who alleged requested every person to pay $5 or have cattle tagged for them to access inputs.

The Chief’s son of Makonde district alleged partnered with Zimgold to rob farmers.

Villagers are in fear that the Chief’s son who masquerades as Zanu PF custodian is a threat to their livestock as he tagged them.

People have castigated the Chief and his son for intending to consfiscate their cattle since they have been tagged.

“Chief Makonde’s son is decampaigning Zanu PF heavily come 2023.

“People were promised inputs soya, maize and beans and all required fertilizers and chemocals and nothing came by,” fumed villagers.