Police Hunt Down Passion Java

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating Passion Java in connection with a case in which images of him wearing a police uniform are circulating on social media.

Java’s image putting on a female police hat has gone viral on social media.

It is a criminal offence for a civilian to put on military gear.

Poting on their tweeter account Thursday, ZRP said they were looking for Java.

“1/2 The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female Police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a Police hat,” .

