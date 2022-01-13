President Chamisa Ready To Crush Snake’s Head

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa says he is ready to “crush the head of the snake.”

Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC-T’s Douglas Mwonzora are conspiring to pull down President Chamisa before the coming polls.

The two politicians are afraid of President Chamisa’s rising influence and they are working tirelessly to block him from participating in electoral processes.

However, President Chamisa has pointed out that he is aware of his political opponents’ tactics.

“I generally dislike snakes. Snakes are poisonous and venomous .

And I’m determined to crush the head of any snake absolutely and completely. Good morning friends,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

Political observers argue Mr Mnangagwa and Mr Mwonzora have one thing in common- both men are quaking in their boots as they are afraid of being defeated by President Chamisa in the 2023 Presidential Election.

President Chamisa