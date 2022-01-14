Mwonzora Meets Chamisa Allies

By A Correspondent-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has met with two rival MDC-Alliance members at Harare magistrate’s Courts.

Mwonzora had a brief meeting with suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and Makomborero Haruzivishe and said that he was happy meeting with the two.

Haruzivishe was recently released from remand prison after spending 9 months in custody over kidnapping and violence charges.

Speaking to journalists after the brief encounter, Mwonzora said the meeting “was cordial, respectful and pleasant.

” I was particularly happy to see Mako in good health. We can’t thank Professor (Lovemore) Madhuku enough for the great work he did,” he said.