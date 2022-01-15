Will Police Arrest Passion Java?
By A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police have not arrested controversial preacher Passion Java for wearing a police uniform without the authority of the service.
An image of Java wearing a female police cap has been circulating on social media since mid-week.
According to the Police Act, it is an offence for a civilian to put on police gear without the authority of the ZRP commissioner-general.
On Wednesday, the police issued a statement saying they were investigating Java, but nothing has happened.
Java is a Zanu PF sympathiser and is moving around with the party officials campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.