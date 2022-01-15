Will Police Arrest Passion Java?

By A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police have not arrested controversial preacher Passion Java for wearing a police uniform without the authority of the service.

An image of Java wearing a female police cap has been circulating on social media since mid-week.

According to the Police Act, it is an offence for a civilian to put on police gear without the authority of the ZRP commissioner-general.

On Wednesday, the police issued a statement saying they were investigating Java, but nothing has happened.

Java is a Zanu PF sympathiser and is moving around with the party officials campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.