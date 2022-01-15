We Are Unstoppable- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa is unmoved by the Zanu PF regime’s relentless machinations calculated to obliterate the people’s struggle.

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mr Douglas Mwonzora have forged a pact calculated to disrupt the struggle for freedom led by President Chamisa.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“GET READY FOR VICTORY…

We have heard you.We listened and it shall be done as per your command and demand.Timing &strategy is everything.THE NEW WAY.THE NEW WAVE. It’s time for CHANGE.Let’s teach them a lesson.

You’re the game changers and we’re unstoppable.#ChoosetheNew”

President Chamisa also thanked thousands of Twitter users for following his account.

His Twitter account has hit the 900 000 mark.

“Wow!! We have done it. We have hit the mark and reached a milestone. We’re now 900 000. Almost getting to a million. Thank you friends. Thank you family. God bless you”

President Chamisa