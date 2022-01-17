Zanu PF Sets By-Elections Primaries Dates

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF’s has announced the dates for holding primary elections for members interested in representing the party in the March by-elections.

The party’s politburo sai at the weekend that the primary elections will be held on Thursday this week.

Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters in Harare Saturday, Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha said the party had started preparations for primary elections.

“One of the issues (deliberated by the Politburo) had to do with the finalisation of provincial elections. Last time, the Politburo endorsed elections of three structures that were mainly chairpersons of the Main Wing, the Women’s League and the Youth League,” he said.

“In a province, we have a provincial structure of 120 members, so when the endorsement was done last time we were only talking of those three positions. We then sent Politburo members to go and oversee the equitable distribution of the remaining 117 members countrywide. Today we were presenting the names of the winners from each province. We now have 1 200 provincial members in the country. The structures have now been endorsed and approved.”

The party’s head office, he said, has started receiving and vetting curriculum vitae (CVs) of primary election candidates.

“Some of the activities had already started, with the meeting that was held by the organising committee and the call for submission of CVs.

“We are at the stage where the roadmap has commenced. We are now putting together a command centre at the head office to start the process which will culminate in the holding of the primary elections.”