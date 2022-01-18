Man Kills Wife For Refusing To Leave Beer Booze

By- A Bulawayo man killed his wife after she had refused to go home and wanted to continue drinking beer at a local bar.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and the suspect s since been arrested.

In Bulawayo, police said Stewart Munyapwa (32) fatally assaulted his wife Khethiwe Moyo (61) with a sjambok while on their way home in a bushy area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Stewart Munyapwa aged 32 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a bushy area at Trenance Suburb on January 15, 2022. The suspect fatally assaulted the victim, Khethiwe Moyo aged 61 with open hands and a sjambok while on their way home from a local bar after a drinking binge.

“An argument arose between the couple after the victim refused to go home as she wanted to go back to the bar to continue drinking,” he said.