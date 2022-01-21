Factionalism Tears Apart Zanu PF

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| Newly elected Zanu PF chairperson for Masvingo Province, Robson Mavhenyengwa has conceded that the party has been hit by relentless infighting.

Addressing party members in Masvingo on Thursday, Mavhenyengwa appealed to tussling factions to bury their differences.

Scores of party youths loyal to former chairperson Ezra Chadzamira disrupted a Zanu PF programme in the ancient city on Monday.

Mavhenyengwa also bemoaned looting of resources by Zanu PF members.

“No single individual is bigger than the party. If you have been removed from a position, do not be bitter, give yourself time to serve the party.

We know that there are individuals who have been planted within us to cause commotion.

We will not tolerate mischievous elements.

We will remove you and take on board those who are willing to work for the party,” said Mavhenyengwa.

” Our structures are in disarray but we will fix the whole issue very soon,” added Mavhenyengwa.