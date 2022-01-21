Marange Man On The Run After Impregnating Underage Daughter

By A Correspondent- A man from the Marange area of Manicaland Province is on the run after impregnating his underage daughter.

Amos Marange recently appeared before Chief Bernard Marange’s courts for impregnating his under-aged daughter some time ago.

Chief Marange’s traditional court fined Marange two beasts for defiling the area by engaging in an act of incest with his daughter.

However, Marange’s whereabouts are currently unknown ever since he appeared before the traditional court.

Chief Marange, through his secretary Brighton Marange, confirmed the incident on Monday to The Manica Post. He said:

We fined Amos for defiling our area. After thorough interrogation, he admitted before our courts that he slept with his daughter.

He bedded his daughter and impregnated her. He defiled the Manhu Village and the whole Marange community.

We are, however, yet to ascertain the exact age of the girl. Bedding your daughter, no matter her age, is an abomination.

We are also enlisting the services of the police since Amos’ act was also criminal.

We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the girl child is protected.

We are deeply concerned with this kind of behaviour. We have realised that some people are doing such things for rituals.-manicapost