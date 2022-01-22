40-Year Jail Sentence For Soldiers Involved In Armed Robbery

Share

Two Zimbabwe National Army officers, Lance Corporal Dzimbanhete Tatenda and Trooper Munetsi Wilfred have been sentenced to 40 years in jail by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial for armed robbery.

Five years of their respective 40-year sentences were suspended on condition that they restitute a total of US$16 830 and ZAR600 in cash.

Their ranks were reduced to Private and First Year Trooper before being discharged from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with humiliation.

The duo pleaded guilty for armed robbery committed on the 15th of November last year.

-State Media