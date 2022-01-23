BREAKING: Apostle ‘Talent Chiwenga’ Type Commits Suicide In Zambia

Edgar Simanwe

Zambia’s modern day Apostle of the ongoing emotive ‘Talent Chiwenga’ wave, Edgar Simanwe of Kafue town, popularly known as “Man of Faith,” on Saturday afternoon lost faith and committed suicide in unclear circumstances.

Kafue Times reports that Simanwe who was an Apostle at Nations for Ministry committed suicide by taking an undisclosed poisonous substance in Kafue over the weekend.

Simanwe’s close friend Prophet RL Moomba confirmed the sad development to Kafue Times, the report says.

Journalists failed to get a comment from Kafue Police Officer In-Charge, Jason Lungu, at the time of publishing.

Commenting, the contemporary analyst, Howard Nyoni said the development is nothing new being similar to the suicidal accidents Zimbabwe’s Talent Chiwenga has had in Masvingo-Chatsworth and the other in Norton road, deliberate mishaps that the preacher falsely accuses Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, he works for while disguised as an emotive Bible preacher. “This Talent Chiwenga wave of preachers use psychic powers to project their work, they gather large crowds through convincing oratory skills but they cannot hold on for long; the time comes when their mental health gives up,” he said.