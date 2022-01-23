MDC-T South Africa Dumps Mwonzora

By A Correspondent- The troubled opposition MDC-T’s South Africa branch has dumped the party’s President Douglas Mwonzora for his suspended deputy Thokozani Khupes faction.

Khupe formed a splinter MDC-T last week at a press conference in Bulawayo a few hours after Mwonzora suspended her.

Below is the statement by MDC-T South Africa supporting Khupe:

MDC – T SOUTH AFRICA PROVINCE STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH PRESIDENT DR. THOKOZANI KHUPE

The Democratically elected structure of MDC-T South Africa Province and its masses wishes to distance itself from the statement released by a non-existing structure which claims to be representing the province.

We want to indicate wholeheartedly that MDC-T South Africa Province welcomes the announcements made in the media briefing earlier today the 21st of January 2022 by Honorable President Dr. Thokozani Khupe and MDC-T leadership collective, we fully support and stand in solidarity with our President.

The party has been manifested with thuggery, hooliganism, tribalists and self endorsed leadership who have continued to breach our constitution and stole from the party.

We want to clearly state that Dr Khupe was never suspended from the party and remains the party’s democratically elected president.

We further want to urge all members of the party to give support to our president, Honorable Dr. Thokozani Khupe to continue to defend our party and its constitution.

Aluta continua

Thank you very much

Qhubekani Malaba

Secretariat for Information and Publicity