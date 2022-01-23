“President Chamisa Ready For Big Task Ahead”

Tinashe Sambiri|The People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa is ready to lead the nation to prosperity, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba has said.

Ostallos Siziba made the remarks after the MDC Alliance National Executive Committee on Friday.

According to the vibrant politician, President Chamisa is ” ready for the big task ahead.”

” National Council of the party meeting …know that we are there to make key and strategic decisions for the party and the Nation.

Fellow Africans the Democratic Alternative as led by President Advocate Nelson Chamisa is stronger and geared up to the task ahead. #CitizensAction,” said Ostallos Siziba in a statement.

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader Cecilia Chimbiri described the appointment of Joana Mamombe to the National Executive Committee as an indication of President Chamisa’s desire to elevate young people to key positions.

“Hearty Congratulations my dearest Honourable lil sis on your appointment to The main Wing Executive , Only the best is selected, and you are one of them.

Congratulations You’ve worked hard May this achievement takes you to a higher level of fulfilling your purpose to work for the betterment of our beloved country Zimbabwe .I’m proud to be family although I will miss your incredible unique perspective and mindset in the Youth Assembly . Young people continue to rise in the party of excellence,” said Chimbiri.

President Chamisa addresses members of the National Executive Committee