Government Closes 28 Private Schools For “Breaching Education Act”

Twenty-eight more private schools have been shut down in Harare, while 17 directors arrested for running the schools without proper documentation.

A report released by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education showed that 28 more private schools have been closed for breaching the Education Act.

The operation to ensure all private schools regularise their operations has also netted 17 more directors of private schools and colleges who defied the government’s ultimatum.

Independent Colleges Liaison Officer, Doctor Tapera Chikandiwa appealed to private schools to comply with the Education Act and engage the relevant authorities where clarification is required. Said Tapera Chikandiwa:

What government is doing is the way to go. I urge all our members to comply and when issues which require clarification I have spoken to government which expressed willingness to assist us. Such issue to do with land we can take them for negotiations with government.

An educationist, Dr Samuel Mudavanhu backed the government’s decision to weed out learning institutions operating illegally.

The number of schools shut down now stands at 66, while over 40 directors have been arrested as the government continues with the operation to bring order in the education sector.

