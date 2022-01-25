Chamisa’s New Party Receives Overwhelming Endorsement(s)

By A Correspondent- The branded Nelson Chamisa led Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has received overwhelming support from all over the country.

Chamisa launched the new political outfit on Monday in Harare.

Chamisa dumped their traditional MDC brand after losing the party to Douglas Mwonzora through the courts.

Chamisa said they were happy to have a renewed political movement

CCC posted on their tweeter account Tuesday:

We thank Zimbabweans far & wide for their overwhelming response & endorsement of our great citizen project. It’s been a resounding YES to the Citizens Coalition for Change. Citizens everywhere are celebrating, including in Binga, Tsholotsho, Chipinge, Murewa, Mutare, Beitbridge!

