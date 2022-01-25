Six Die In Stampede Before Cameroon, Comoros Match

At least six people have died in a stampede outside of Olembe Stadium before the Afcon 2021 Round of 16 game between Cameroon vs Comoros.

A nearby hospital in Yaounde has received at least 40 more injured people.

The crush happened as crowds struggled to get access to the stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the match.

According to reports, the incident occurred by the entrance to the stadium.

CAF have since released a statement, which read: “CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde.”

Despite the chaos outside the stadium, the match kicked off as scheduled and Cameroon went on to win 2-1.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe