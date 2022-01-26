FULL TEXT- “Thank You”: Selmor Mtukudzi

Posted Selmor Mtukudzi:

Mwari vakuitirei zvakanaka hama dzangu.

Tinotenda

THANK YOU – WITH SINCERE GRATITUDE

There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love and support Zimbabwe and the world extended to our family during this period of the loss of our father Zex Manatsa who passed away on the 20th of January 2022 and laid to rest on Sunday the 23rd.

Seeing people from all walks of life coming to mourn our father, proved that our father was indeed a people’s person. For the rest of our lives, we will never forget the love and support our family witnessed during the dark hour we lost our father, our legend, our hero.From the very bottom of our hearts, we would like to send out our heartfelt

Thank You to:The Government of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe – NACZZIMURA, Nyaradzo Funeral Group, ZAOGA Church, Dr Eh Guti & SADOP ministry, Glad Tidings Church, UFI Church, New Life Covenant Church And any other church we might have omitted or whose name we don’t remember. NatBake Promoters: Mahwindo, Chipaz, Y2K Entertainment Promotions and othersAll the musicians and friends in the music industry who were present at the funeral uncluding Tanga Wekwa Sando, Bob Nyabinde, Alick Macheso, Isaac Chirwa, Sulu Chimbetu, Pastor and Amai Charamba, Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Dereck Mpofu, Gwenya-Gitare Mono, Pastor Haisa, Mokoomba, Hope Masike, Ammi Jamanda, Albert Nyathi, Carlton Mparutsa, Josh Meck, Mdara Svosve, Mehluli Moyo, Murehwa Para, Vusa Moyo, Tinashe Pasi, Moodah, Tendai Chimombe, Prudence Katomeni, Reginald Chapfunga, Macdee, Madam Boss, The Comic Pastor and Associates, Chirikure Chirikure, Sam Dondo, Agga NyaBinde, Bhutisi Kuzhangaira Admirre, Albert Nyabinde, Alexio Kawara & Shades of Black and many others who were present..the list is endless.

City Of Harare Warren Hills Executive Cemetery Staff, Parirenyatwa Ward D2 and B12 Staff who took good care of VaManatsa. Dr Mberi and Dr Dahwa who took care of mdhara till the last day. Zimbabwe Republic Police, Manatsa Family, Katehwe Family, Kazingizi Family, Murapa Family, Murape Family, Mtukudzi Family, Chakasikwa Family, Gandawa Family, Mtunzi Family, Chafausipo Family, Mapuranga Family, Musanjeya Family, Mahlekete Family, Mtemererwa Family, Watama family,Nyakuhwa family,Sekuru Stanley Kasukuwere,Joseph Mubaiwa,Hon Simba Mudarikwa, All the Media Houses in Zimbabwe and all over the world,All the Radio Stations in Zimbabwe and all over the world. The entertainment journalists in Zimbabwe and the world over, All the friends of our father,All the music venues in Zimbabwe where VaManatsa performed, The DJ’s who played his music,The awards he was awarded during his career.

To Mr Philip Mataranyika and your team at Nyaradzo Funeral Services, thank you for going way beyond what our policy covered. You made sure that our father got the hero’s send off that he deserved. To our mother Stellah Manatsa: We thank you so much for taking care of our father. May you stay strong during this period we are all grieving.

Thank you to our lovely wives (varoora vaVaManatsa) for being there for our father and mother during the sickness and during the funeral.

Very special Thank you to All the fans in Zimbabwe and the world over who supported Zex Manatsa throughout his career. Without your support, non of the music would have made sense. May you continue to enjoy the beautiful music he has left us and may it bring happiness in all our lives.

A big thank you to ALL those whose names or organizations we have missed out! You are greatly appreciated.

Once again, Thank you so so much to EVERYONE. We are looking forward to working with everyone as we carry on from where our father left off.

We can never fit into his shoes but we will do our very best to keep his legacy alive with the support of everyone around us.To our father Zex Manatsa –

Thank you so much for the beautiful music and the beautiful memories. You were a loving husband to our mother, a super dad to us your children, an amazing atezvara to our wives and great sekuru to our kids. RIP – VaManatsa.

Sincerely Green, Aaron, Tendai, Freedom, Shingirai and Zex Taku Manatsa