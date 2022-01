CCC Declares Yellow Friday

Share

By A Correspondent- The newly formed Nelson Chamisa Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has declared this Friday a yellow-wearing day.

Launched on Monday, the party adopted the yellow colour.

Posting on their tweeter handle this week, CCC said people should wear yellow today to show association with the new political outfit.

“Wear a touch of #YELLOW on Friday as a statement of your hope for a brighter Zimbabwe”.