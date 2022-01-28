Hopewell: Chikuru Ndechekuti Mai MaTwins Vakapfeka Yellow, Imwe Shumba Ndoyanga iChitora Picture

Investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono jokingly slapped down Norton MP Temba Mliswa on Friday over his accuser Susan Mutami who says she recently gave birth to Mliswa’s twins.

Recent developments have exposed that she only has one child, and another investigation by this news network reveals that she has bedded scores of ministers and ZANU PF leaders.

Following the ZimEye investigation, Mliswa complained while asking Mutami over her pictures which show only one child. To this Chinono said, what’s important is that Susan is wearing yellow, Nelson Chamisa’s new party colour. FULL TWEET

Chikuru ndechekuti Mai Matwins vaka pfeka Yellow @TembaMliswa 🤣🤣🤣

Imwe Shumba ndoyanga ichitora picture Temba 🤣🤣🤣

Imwe Shumba ndoyanga ichitora picture Temba 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/F3J6iByTMl — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) January 28, 2022