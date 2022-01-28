Gutu RDC expended its #Devolution funds towards the construction of eight new clinics (Makwirivindi, Ndawi, Mushayavanhu, Muchekayaora, Makumbe, Nyamandi, Zuma & Chimedza), solar powered boreholes (Mupandawana Town), classroom blocks and procurement of a motor grader. pic.twitter.com/WYtS7unEss